Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 36,521 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,521 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.6% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.42% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $25,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 575,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,888,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,175,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,698 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of JQUA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 40,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,766. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.04. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

