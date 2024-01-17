Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 554 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,898 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $229,111,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,413,455 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,893,715,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $368,418,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.26. The stock had a trading volume of 748,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,041. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.83%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

