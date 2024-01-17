Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 629 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,728,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.93. The company had a trading volume of 527,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,997. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.98. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

