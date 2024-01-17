Bellway (LON:BWY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,256.75

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,256.75 ($28.72) and traded as high as GBX 2,656 ($33.80). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 2,656 ($33.80), with a volume of 165,764 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 893.92, a PEG ratio of 71.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,481.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,261.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

