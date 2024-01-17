Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Short Interest Down 11.1% in December

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,850,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 9,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Bentley Systems stock opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 91.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $36.59 and a one year high of $55.37.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.90 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $3,261,314.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,526,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,653,450.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $3,979,543.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,738,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,153,729.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $3,261,314.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,526,387 shares in the company, valued at $364,653,450.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,152 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,546 in the last 90 days. 22.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,119,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,694,000. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Recommended Stories

