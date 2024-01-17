Berkshire Bank Acquires 445 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HDV stock opened at $102.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $106.94.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

