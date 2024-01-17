Berkshire Bank Buys 100 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD opened at $260.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.63 and a 1-year high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.