Berkshire Bank Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Berkshire Bank lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.77.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
