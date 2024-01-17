Berkshire Bank Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Berkshire Bank decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $135,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

MCD stock opened at $290.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.21 and its 200-day moving average is $280.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.83.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

