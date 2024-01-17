Berkshire Bank Has $349,000 Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Berkshire Bank lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 350,026.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,284,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,157,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,898,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,111,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of XYL opened at $111.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Melius raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

