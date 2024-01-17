Berkshire Bank Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Berkshire Bank lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.9% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth $34,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Down 0.4 %

DHR stock opened at $225.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $166.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $247.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.00 and a 200-day moving average of $232.20.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.