Berkshire Bank Increases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,899 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 50,986 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 92,928 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $18,844,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $70,529,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,206,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,971,080.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $102,494.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,445,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $70,529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,206,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,971,080.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,076,206 shares of company stock worth $265,612,201 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.36.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $266.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.16 and a 1-year high of $275.24. The company has a market capitalization of $257.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.92.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

