Berkshire Bank Raises Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,947,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 44,033 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.30 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 16.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Insider Transactions at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In related news, Director Mary Anne Callahan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

