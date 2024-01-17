Berkshire Bank Reduces Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Berkshire Bank lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 1.1% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.53.

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE CB opened at $227.73 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $92.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

