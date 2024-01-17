Berkshire Bank Sells 1,274 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Berkshire Bank reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560,477 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,012,701,000. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,425,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,107.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 432,434 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $102.56 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.91.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

