Berkshire Bank Sells 146 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Berkshire Bank reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of COP opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The company has a market cap of $127.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.28.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on COP shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

