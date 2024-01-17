Berkshire Bank Sells 1,465 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Berkshire Bank lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 68,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.98 and a 12 month high of $65.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.77.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.