Berkshire Bank Sells 634 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Berkshire Bank lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $595,800,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $47.25. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $63.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

