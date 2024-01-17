Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $10.04

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.04, but opened at $9.50. Bilibili shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 1,845,677 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on BILI. UBS Group downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.20 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Nomura downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

