BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. BILL accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in BILL were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BILL by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after buying an additional 269,438 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its position in shares of BILL by 149.1% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,154,000 after buying an additional 1,568,188 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BILL by 5.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,809,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,426,000 after buying an additional 87,878 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BILL by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BILL by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,308,000 after buying an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In related news, Director David Hornik acquired 17,710 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $1,000,437.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $51,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Hornik bought 17,710 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $1,000,437.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,363 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BILL Price Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $73.88 on Wednesday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.94 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $304.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on BILL from $149.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

