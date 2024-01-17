Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Down 13.4% in December

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 35,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Biofrontera Trading Down 8.1 %
NASDAQ BFRI opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Biofrontera has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64.
Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 78.65% and a negative return on equity of 192.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.60) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biofrontera will post -14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Biofrontera Company Profile
Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug for use in combination with the BF-RhodoLED lamp series, for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.
