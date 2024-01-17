Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,700 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 354,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomerica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biomerica in the first quarter valued at about $808,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Biomerica by 69.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 974,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the first quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Biomerica by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares in the last quarter. 26.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BMRA stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. Biomerica has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.