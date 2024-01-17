BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.46. The stock had a trading volume of 200,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.30. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $78.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.81.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

