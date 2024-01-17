BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

BL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BlackLine from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,927.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,572 shares of company stock worth $345,627. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in BlackLine by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in BlackLine by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.91.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $150.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.76 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

