BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.33.
BL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BlackLine from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in BlackLine by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in BlackLine by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.91.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $150.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.76 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.
