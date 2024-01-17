Blackline Safety (BLN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

BLN opened at C$8.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$9.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

