Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Short Interest Down 8.0% in December

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,230,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the December 15th total of 30,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX opened at $118.20 on Wednesday. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.67 and a 200-day moving average of $107.62.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 134.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.68.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

