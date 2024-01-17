Blue Safari Group Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) Trading 41.1% Higher

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSGAU – Get Free Report) traded up 41.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.29. 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.