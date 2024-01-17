bluebird bio, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for bluebird bio in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 34.32% and a negative net margin of 419.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17364.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BLUE. StockNews.com raised bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC cut bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on BLUE

bluebird bio Price Performance

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a market cap of $156.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 885.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.