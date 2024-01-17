B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BMRRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.82 on February 26th

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.8152 per share on Monday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.14.

B&M European Value Retail Trading Down 3.7 %

OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

