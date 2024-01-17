BMO Capital Markets Cuts Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $27.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.98.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 2.4 %

GOLD traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $15.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,259,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,255,701. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 520.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

