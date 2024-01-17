BNB (BNB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.20 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $311.14 or 0.00735784 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $46.53 billion and approximately $1.20 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,549,272 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,689,320.4195916. The last known price of BNB is 312.05143212 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2014 active market(s) with $1,032,995,223.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.