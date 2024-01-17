BNB (BNB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.20 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $311.14 or 0.00735784 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $46.53 billion and approximately $1.20 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,549,272 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,689,320.4195916. The last known price of BNB is 312.05143212 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2014 active market(s) with $1,032,995,223.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

