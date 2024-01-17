Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 737,800 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 915,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDRBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$69.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bombardier in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bombardier

Bombardier Stock Down 1.8 %

About Bombardier

Bombardier stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.58. The company had a trading volume of 16,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,441. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average is $38.73. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25.

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.