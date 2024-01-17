Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Increased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 433.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC began coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,492.15.

BKNG stock traded down $13.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,490.12. The company had a trading volume of 29,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,392. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,324.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,109.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,268.36 and a 12 month high of $3,580.62. The stock has a market cap of $121.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

