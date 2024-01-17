Boothe Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,818,000. Chevron makes up approximately 3.9% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Chevron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.28.

Chevron Stock Down 2.4 %

Chevron stock opened at $143.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $271.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

