Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.25

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.12 ($0.03). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 2.32 ($0.03), with a volume of 369,645 shares trading hands.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.02 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 27.66 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.