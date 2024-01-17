BP (NYSE:BP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.52

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.52 and last traded at $33.82, with a volume of 1527082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.56.

BP Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. BP’s payout ratio is 20.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at $1,122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 44.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,574 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of BP by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 77,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 71.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 2,828.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

