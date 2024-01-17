Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

BCLI stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.22. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 50.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Featured Stories

