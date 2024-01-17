Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.71

Shares of Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.71 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), with a volume of 27,336 shares.

Braveheart Investment Group Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £5.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.00 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 18.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

About Braveheart Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, and entertainment etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.