Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Sold by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BRF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BRF by 223.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BRF by 82.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BRF by 505,985.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Brf S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. BRF had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRFS. StockNews.com raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

