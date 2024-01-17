Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stock Position Lowered by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Brinker International worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Brinker International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Brinker International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,567.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,739.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Stock Up 0.1 %

Brinker International stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,576. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.37. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $44.97.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EAT. Gordon Haskett upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

