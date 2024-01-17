Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 44,115 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $79,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $16.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,098.76. The company had a trading volume of 537,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,030.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $923.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $559.11 and a one year high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

