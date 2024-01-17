Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $44,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,983,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 950.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,114.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $521.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,030.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $923.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $559.11 and a 1-year high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

