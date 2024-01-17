Brokerages Set Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) PT at $24.68

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brixmor Property Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $586,950 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,834,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after buying an additional 369,401 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.32%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.