Brokerages Set MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) PT at $99.36

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.33.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Craig Hallum cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of MasTec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $119.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MasTec
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec
MasTec Stock Performance
NYSE:MTZ opened at $69.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.30 and its 200-day moving average is $80.50. MasTec has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.79 and a beta of 1.57.
MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.96). MasTec had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
MasTec Company Profile
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MasTec
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.