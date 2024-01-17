Brokerages Set MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) PT at $99.36

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Craig Hallum cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of MasTec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $119.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 41.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 94.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 202,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,928,000 after acquiring an additional 98,351 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MasTec by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 149.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth $206,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $69.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.30 and its 200-day moving average is $80.50. MasTec has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.79 and a beta of 1.57.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.96). MasTec had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

