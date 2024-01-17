Brokerages Set Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Price Target at $25.25

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SASR. StockNews.com upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. DA Davidson downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average of $23.05.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $102.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

