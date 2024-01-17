Brokerages Set VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) PT at $74.20

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSEC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

VSE stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $913.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.63. VSE has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $66.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.92.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $231.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.97 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, analysts forecast that VSE will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in VSE during the 3rd quarter worth $22,203,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,165,000 after buying an additional 350,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VSE by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,067,000 after purchasing an additional 103,586 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in VSE by 489.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 121,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 101,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in VSE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

