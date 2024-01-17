Brokers Offer Predictions for Origin Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Origin Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 15th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the company will earn $2.87 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Origin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OBK opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $92.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.85 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBK. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,900,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,175,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.58%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Featured Articles

