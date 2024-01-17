BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE)

Stock analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PSFE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $13.90 to $13.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paysafe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

Shares of PSFE opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. Paysafe has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $818.84 million, a P/E ratio of -19.52, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $396.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.30 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paysafe by 21.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Paysafe by 96.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 51,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paysafe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 23,942 shares during the period. 51.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

