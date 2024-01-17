Burcon NutraScience (OTCMKTS:BUROF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.13

Burcon NutraScience Co. (OTCMKTS:BUROF – Get Free Report) (TSE:BU)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and traded as low as $4.00. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 165,000 shares.

Burcon NutraScience Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.82 million, a P/E ratio of -151.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

Further Reading

