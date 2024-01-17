Business First Bancshares, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Business First Bancshares in a report released on Monday, January 15th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Business First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $65.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.16 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 13.60%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Business First Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

BFST stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $565.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.91. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 631.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 41.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $799,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,634.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

